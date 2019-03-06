Tired of tires? Jacobs Creek Watershed Association will pay for them

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Jacobs Creek Watershed Association is sponsoring “Tired of Tires,” its first illegal dump site competition, throughout March.

Organizations and individuals are invited to collect tires from illegal dump sites and turn them in to the association’s collection site.

According to association representatives, no questions will be asked. “Selfies” are requested to prove site location.

Those turning in tires will be compensated 50 cents each. The top collecting organization will earn a trophy and $100.

Those participating must show identification confirming they reside in the watershed.

Storage is not provided, and tires must be dropped off for counting 9 a.m.-noon March 23 at the Scottdale Borough Building, 10 Mt. Pleasant St.

Those seeking sites to “claim” tires can contact the watershed.

Details: 724-887-8220, ext. 3 or Facebook

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .