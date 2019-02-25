Troopers seek information on alleged hit-and-run in East Huntingdon

State police in Greensburg are asking the public’s help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that struck a pedestrian and fled Saturday outside the Tractor Supply store in East Huntingdon Township.

Troopers said the hit-and-run crash occurred about 2:17 p.m. in the parking lot of the store located in Countryside Plaza.

After striking the person, police said the male operater of the truck helped the pedestrian to their feet and then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment.

Police said the truck was a 1997-2007 white Chevrolet or GMC single-cab pickup truck with bungee cords on its tailgate.

Witnesses said the driver was a white male about 6-feet tall, with facial hair believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone state police at (724) 832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .