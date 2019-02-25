Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Troopers seek information on alleged hit-and-run in East Huntingdon | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Troopers seek information on alleged hit-and-run in East Huntingdon

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, February 25, 2019 10:04 a.m
798133_web1_gtr-tractorSUP-022619

About an hour ago

State police in Greensburg are asking the public’s help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that struck a pedestrian and fled Saturday outside the Tractor Supply store in East Huntingdon Township.

Troopers said the hit-and-run crash occurred about 2:17 p.m. in the parking lot of the store located in Countryside Plaza.

After striking the person, police said the male operater of the truck helped the pedestrian to their feet and then fled in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment.

Police said the truck was a 1997-2007 white Chevrolet or GMC single-cab pickup truck with bungee cords on its tailgate.

Witnesses said the driver was a white male about 6-feet tall, with facial hair believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone state police at (724) 832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.