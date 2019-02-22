Troopers seize 510 pounds of marijuana on Pennsylvania Turnpike

State police on Thursday seized 510 pounds of what they suspect to be marijuana from a box truck traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to court papers.

Mark Joseph Doyle, 63, of Oregon is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

Troopers stopped the truck in Mt. Pleasant Township at 3 p.m. after it was driving 40 mph in a 70 mph zone in the eastbound lanes, according to a criminal complaint. When police searched the truck Doyle was driving, they found the suspected drugs in a crate inside the cargo area.

A small amount of suspected marijuana also was found in the cab, troopers said.

Doyle is charged with drug offenses. He did not have an attorney listed in online court papers.

A Thursday preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .