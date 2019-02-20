Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Twin Lakes nature center getting upgrade for Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival
Westmoreland

Twin Lakes nature center getting upgrade for Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:10 a.m
The John F. Laudadio Sr. Environmental and Nature Center at Twin Lakes Park on Feb. 20, 2019. The John F. Laudadio Sr. Environmental and Nature Center at Twin Lakes Park on Feb. 20, 2019.

Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival officials hope to have a newly-renovated hub at Twin Lakes Park this summer to use during their annual event.

Bids for improvements at the county’s John F. Laudadio Sr. Environmental and Nature Center are due March 12.

Festival officials use the small building on the park’s lower lake as a central spot for workers and volunteers as thousands take in the performances, vendors and food during the celebration, said Diane Shrader, executive director. The building is near the boat house, island stage and activities center.

“We are just making some renovations to make it a little more user-friendly during the festival,” Shrader said. “It’ll be made new to accommodate our needs.”

Westmoreland County is seeking the bids and will be repaid for the project at the park that straddles Hempfield and Unity townships, said Malcom Sias, director of parks and recreation. Shrader declined to discuss a budget for the work.

“It’s an old building and it needs some updates,” Sias said.

The building hasn’t been used since the early 2000s.

Festival officials have office space along Twin Lakes Road, but the in-park center is needed to connect with festival-goers. Volunteers can use the center for an air conditioning break and performers check in there, Shrader said. They’ll also use the building for storage of items used during the event.

“We’re very grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

This year’s festival is set for July 4-7.

A second meeting is scheduled for Feb. 26 for prospective bidders.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

