U.S. Rep. Reschenthaler opens district offices in Hempfield, Washington, Pa. | TribLIVE.com
U.S. Rep. Reschenthaler opens district offices in Hempfield, Washington, Pa.

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:13 p.m
Guy Reschenthaler delivers his victory speech after receiving a concession phone call from Rick Saccone during his election night party at the Peters Township VFW in McMurray on May 15, 2018. Guy Reschenthaler delivers his victory speech after receiving a concession phone call from Rick Saccone during his election night party at the Peters Township VFW in McMurray on May 15, 2018.

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters, the region’s newest congressman, on Thursday said he has opened district offices in Hempfield and Washington, Pa. Both offices will be open for constituent services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Hempfield office is at 700 Pellis Road, Suite 1, fronting Route 30. The phone number is 724-219-4200.

The Washington district office is located at 14 S. Main St., on the street level of the historic Trust Building across from the Washington County Courthouse. The phone number is 724-206-4800.

Reschenthaler said his staff will be available to assist constituents with applications, casework and navigating federal agencies with issues such as Social Security and Veterans’ Affairs.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

