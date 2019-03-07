Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Unity woman gets probation for boyfriend’s shooting | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Unity woman gets probation for boyfriend’s shooting

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, March 7, 2019 5:53 p.m
849267_web1_GavelNewN

48 minutes ago

A Unity woman pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting her boyfriend during a domestic dispute last year.

Brandy Harr, 41, told a judge it was in her best interest to plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of simple assault in connection to the March 9, 2018, shooting in her apartment that left her boyfriend Ronald Harr with a leg wound.

Brandy Harr was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger to serve one year on probation.

Harr told the judge she did not remember the shooting. Her boyfriend, in court on Thursday, said he agreed with the plea bargain and that he wanted to resume his relationship with Harr.

Police said Harr became violent during an altercation, punched him and threw objects at him. Prosecutors dismissed more serious charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

“He’s a pretty forgiving man,” Krieger said of the victim after he imposed Harr’s sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
