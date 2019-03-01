Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Vacant house in Jeannette catches fire for the second time in two years | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Vacant house in Jeannette catches fire for the second time in two years

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, March 1, 2019 9:59 p.m
825247_web1_gtr-vacantfire-030219
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Firefighters survey the scene following a fire at a vacant home on South Seventh Street in Jeannette on Friday, March 1, 2019.
825247_web1_gtr-vacantfire2-030219
Scorch marks are visible where fire damaged the garage of a vacant home on South Seventh Street in Jeannette on Friday, March 1, 2019.

About an hour ago

A vacant house on South Seventh Street caught fire Friday for the second time in two years.

Jeannette Fire Capt. Joe Matijevic is not interested in returning for a third.

“I’m hoping we can get it demolished,” Matijevic said Friday night as fire crews cleaned up the scene on the 200 block of South Seventh.

Matijevic said fire crews from five departments responded.

“We were able to bring it under control in about 20 minutes,” he said. “It was mostly in the garage and never got into the house.”

The state police deputy fire marshal performed an initial investigation, which Matijevic said would be followed up by Jeannette police.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 412-871-8627, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.