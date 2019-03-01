Vacant house in Jeannette catches fire for the second time in two years

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A vacant house on South Seventh Street caught fire Friday for the second time in two years.

Jeannette Fire Capt. Joe Matijevic is not interested in returning for a third.

“I’m hoping we can get it demolished,” Matijevic said Friday night as fire crews cleaned up the scene on the 200 block of South Seventh.

Matijevic said fire crews from five departments responded.

“We were able to bring it under control in about 20 minutes,” he said. “It was mostly in the garage and never got into the house.”

The state police deputy fire marshal performed an initial investigation, which Matijevic said would be followed up by Jeannette police.

