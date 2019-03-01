Claridge event to give ailing Army veterans ‘Hope’

• RSVP by March 10 at 724-859-4906, devildogsx@gmail.com or by Facebook message @devildogsx

A veteran-focused event this month in Claridge will serve as a fundraiser for Army veterans who are dealing with medical issues.

The “Veteran X Celebration of Hope” on March 20 at the Bushy Run American Legion is being planned by nonprofit group Devil Dogs. Veterans, their families and the general public are invited, said Dawn Smitley, vice president.

“We want to put the message out to all veterans, regardless of what dark place you might be in … there’s hope for you and we are here to support you,” Smitley said.

Veteran X is a new peer-support program in the county that is designed to engage male and female veterans through role-playing. One member of the group — Veteran X — shares with the group his problems while the rest of the veterans suggest solutions. The ensuing discussion can help veteran participants tap into their experiences to help others or learn how to tackle a problem they may have.

That group meets regularly on Wednesdays at the Claridge legion and a session will be held during the celebration event.

Veterans and current military members will get into the celebration for free, admission for anyone else is $5. There will be a catered dinner and all proceeds will benefit a Greensburg mail carrier who is a member of the group, Smitley said.

Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by March 10 at 724-859-4906, devildogsx@gmail.com or by Facebook message @devildogsx.

Smitley and her boyfriend, Steve Whitman, both of East Vandergrift, run Veteran X.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .