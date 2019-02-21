Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Vlasic enters Monessen district judge race | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Vlasic enters Monessen district judge race

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, February 21, 2019 2:45 p.m
Wayne P. Vlasic, candidate for Monessen district judge

A state employee and longtime Monessen politician has entered the race to succeed retired Monessen district justice Joseph Dalfonso.

City Controller Wayne P. Vlasic, 61, an audit supervisor in the Auditor General’s Bureau of Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Association, is joining Monessen police Chief James B. Smith and Monessen attorney Alan “Jack” Manderino in the May 21 primary to win the Republican and Democratic nominations for the district justice seat covering Monessen and the Pricedale section of Rostraver.

“This office is the first level of government that citizens are exposed to when they encounter legal difficulties or need to address disputes and problems, and it requires a non-partisan, voice of reason that respects their viewpoints and will provide a seasoned and experienced ear to decide their case direction with their best interests in mind,” Vlasic said.

Vlasic, a Democrat, said he would resign from his state position if elected. He said he has not decided whether he would resign as Monessen city controller, which is not a full-time job. His term as city controller expires at the end of 2021.

Vlasic served eight years on the Monessen School Board. He lost in a race for city controller to Gerald Saksun in 1993.

Vlasic, who served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, worked at the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Co. plant in Monessen in its safety and plant protection department. He was a legislative aide for former state Rep. Ted Harhai, a Monessen Democrat.

Vlasic earned an associate degree in radiology from the Community College of Allegheny County. He then worked at two area hospitals.

