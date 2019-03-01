Westmoreland County Coroner reports highest caseload in department history

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s office reponded to the highest caseload in the department’s history last year, according to Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone.

The coroner’s 2018 annual report released Friday shows about a 50 case increase since 2017, marking a gradual increase in cases since 2008.

Of the 2,875 cases reported to in 2018, 2,584 were ruled natural deaths, 226 were accidental — including car wrecks and overdoses — six were homicides and others were suicides or undetermined.

The coroner did see some relief last year in accidental drug overdoses, following a record breaking number in 2017.

The coroner responded to over 190 overdose deaths in 2017, compared to about 120 overdose deaths last year. The 2018 number is the lowest overdose deaths have been since 2014, according to the report.

Officials saw a decrease in drugs used, including fentanyl, prescription opioids and heroin.

While fentanyl related overdose deaths decreased by 40 percent from 2017, the drug accounts for 88 of overdose deaths.

