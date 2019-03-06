Westmoreland Diversity Coalition fundraiser highlights bipartisan karaoke

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Westmoreland Diversity Coalition, a community nonprofit committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, showed its chops last weekend when it persuaded a group of political and civic leaders to take the stage at its first fundraiser “Westmoreland Has Talent.”

Who knew there were so many aspiring entertainers just waiting to take their turn at karaoke?

Proving that they can reach across the aisle and included one another for a good cause, state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, and County Commissioner Ted Kopas, a Democrat, brought down the house at Ferrante’s Lakeview with a karaoke duet of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” the 1976 hit duet by Elton John and Kiki Dee.

Coalition co-founders Carlotta Paige and Rabbi Sara Rae Perman said the group that evolved out of unity rally held more than two decades ago to counter a Ku Klux Klan visit to Westmoreland County will work to broaden its programming through efforts like anti-bias training and a film festival still in the planning stages.

