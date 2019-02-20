Westmoreland firefighters to distribute 9-volt batteries to communities
59 minutes ago
About 50 Westmoreland County fire departments will be giving out 9-volt batteries to households in their coverage areas as part of a grant received by Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling, according to a news release.
The organization got 18,480 batteries through a 2018 Duracell/Keep America Beautiful grant.
The fire departments will each get a case of batteries to distribute around daylight savings time on March 10. Westmoreland Cleanways director Ellen Keefe said in a news release that the department members are planning door-to-door visits and events to connect with their community as a reminder to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
“Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling is fortunate to be able to share the donation of 9-volt batteries from Duracell with fire departments throughout Westmoreland County,” Keefe said in the release. “The (firefighters) can best get the batteries to where they are needed most.”
For a list of participating fire departments, call 724-879-4020.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .