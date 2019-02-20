Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland firefighters to distribute 9-volt batteries to communities | TribLIVE.com
Snow blankets Pittsburgh region during morning commute 
Westmoreland

Westmoreland firefighters to distribute 9-volt batteries to communities

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:03 a.m
775479_web1_FireTruckA

59 minutes ago

About 50 Westmoreland County fire departments will be giving out 9-volt batteries to households in their coverage areas as part of a grant received by Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling, according to a news release.

The organization got 18,480 batteries through a 2018 Duracell/Keep America Beautiful grant.

The fire departments will each get a case of batteries to distribute around daylight savings time on March 10. Westmoreland Cleanways director Ellen Keefe said in a news release that the department members are planning door-to-door visits and events to connect with their community as a reminder to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling is fortunate to be able to share the donation of 9-volt batteries from Duracell with fire departments throughout Westmoreland County,” Keefe said in the release. “The (firefighters) can best get the batteries to where they are needed most.”

For a list of participating fire departments, call 724-879-4020.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.