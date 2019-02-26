Westmoreland happenings: March 1 and beyond

Fundraisers

• Level Green Presbyterian Church, 105 Olive Drive, Trafford is now taking orders for the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days program. All orders must be received by 3 p.m. March 5. Daffodil bouquets, potted miniature daffodils, and daffodil-shaped chocolates will be available to order. A “Gift of Hope” order can also be placed which will anonymously surprise hospital patients or a local treatment center with a gift of daffodils. Pick up will be 10 a.m.-noon March 23 at the church. To place an order 412-372-5370.

• Collective Goods Book and Gift Sale is planned 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. March 5 and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. March 6, Excela Latrobe Hospital, or 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7, Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive.

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region will host a guest bartender fundraising event 5-8 p.m. March 5 in Oliver’s Pourhouse, 8 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg. Tips will benefit one-on-one mentoring services provided to children in Westmoreland and Fayette counties by Big Brothers Big Sisters. The event will feature music from the 1980s. Details: 724-837-6120 or bbbslr.org.

Classes/programs

• Story time for children ages 3-5 is planned 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in March in Youngwood Area Public Library, 17 S. Sixth St. Details: 724-925-9350.

• Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St.:

— 11:30 a.m. Thursday and March 7, knit/crochet.

— 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, lap-sit for children ages 18 months to 3 years.

— 1:30-2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, story hour with Mrs. Rose for kids ages 3-5.

— 3 p.m. Saturday, game club.

Register: 724-547-3850.

• Ligonier Valley Writers will partner with The Westmoreland Museum of American Art to explore selected pieces of art from both its quilt exhibit and the permanent collection, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday in the museum, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Register by Thursday at jgallagher@LHTOT. Cost: $15 or $10 for LVW and museum members.

• Adult morning craft class: Spring/Easter canvas, 10:30 a.m. March 9 in Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Cost: $10 and reservations required by March 2 at 724-539-1972.

• Spring 2019 art classes at Greensburg Art Center are planned in drawing, watercolor, oil and acrylic. Beginner classes in art history, dirty pour, precious metal, leaf casting, floral wreaths and mosaics classes are scheduled. Ceramic Studio and Clay Play and a Raku Workshop are offered in the Ceramic Studio. Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org.

Special events

• Bullskin Opry is planned 6-10 p.m. Saturday in Bullskin Grange Hall, 938 Pleasant Valley Road. Admission is free; donations accepted. Food will be available. New musicians welcome. Details: 724-455-3919.

Church events

• Bingo, with early bird at 7 p.m. Friday, St. Bartholomew Church Marian Hall, Route 119, Crabtree. Cost: $35. Food and snacks available. Details: 724-834-0709 or 724-837-0197.

• Pirohy sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in St. Stephen’s Byzantine Catholic Church hall, 90 Bethel Road, North Huntingdon. Potato/cheese, sweet cabbage and lekvar. Cost: $9/dozen.

• These events are planned at the partner parish of St. John the Baptist Church, 416 S. Broadway, Scottdale:

— First Friday devotions, 6 p.m. Friday.

— Mardi Gras party, 5 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 includes pancake dinner and children activities. There will also be a bake sale and 50-50.

Details: 724-887-6321.

• World Day of Prayer, 1 p.m. Saturday 1, Christ Lutheran Church, Vine Street, West Newton. Light lunch will be served after service.

• All-you-can-east breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St. By donation only, to support the Jumonville Family Retreat. Details: 724-537-8141 or latrobeumc@nb.net.

• Night at the Races, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Edward Parish Hall, 120 St. Edwards Lane, Herminie. Admission: $15,; includes food and beverages. Horses are $25 each and entitles the owner to two free admission tickets. Must be 21. Basket raffles and 50-50. Details: 724-446-1802.

• Pancake breakfast hosted by Westmoreland Christian Academy, 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, school gym, 538 Rugh St., South Greensburg. Cost: $7, $5 for ages 4-9 and free for ages 3 and under. Details: 724-853-8308.

• Soup and baked goods sale, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, Larimer. Soups available: chicken noodle, stuffed pepper and vegetable soups. Cost: $2.50/pint or $5/quart. To order, call 724-493-8982.

• Harrold Zion Lutheran Church will hold Ash Wednesday services at 7 a.m., noon and 7 p.m., 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Hempfield. Each will include Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion. Details: 724-610-1441 or harroldzion.org.

