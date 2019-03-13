Westmoreland Intermediate Unit hosting ribbon cutting for Fred Rogers room

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood,” Westmoreland Intermediate Unit is hosting a ribbon-cutting for their Fred Rogers room.

The educational service agency, along with the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation, will fill the room with artwork for the Champion of Arts, made by students with special needs in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The students were asked to make artwork that reflected the message Rogers was trying to spread, specifically the concern he expressed for the “emotional well-being and development of viewers,” a press release reads.

Attendees are invited to judge the artwork. Winners will be recognized at a celebration day on March 30 at 11 a.m. in the Fred Rogers room, where family activities will be held.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held March 29 at 4 p.m. at Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, 102 Equity Drive in Greensburg.

The event is free, but online registration is required.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .