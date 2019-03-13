Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland Intermediate Unit hosting ribbon cutting for Fred Rogers room | TribLIVE.com
Jury selection complete for homicide trial of Michael Rosfeld
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Intermediate Unit hosting ribbon cutting for Fred Rogers room

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 10:04 a.m
874747_web1_gtr-A1LATfred2-02201
Fred Rogers rehearses the opening of his PBS show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” during a taping June 28, 1989, in Pittsburgh

44 minutes ago

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood,” Westmoreland Intermediate Unit is hosting a ribbon-cutting for their Fred Rogers room.

The educational service agency, along with the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit Foundation, will fill the room with artwork for the Champion of Arts, made by students with special needs in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The students were asked to make artwork that reflected the message Rogers was trying to spread, specifically the concern he expressed for the “emotional well-being and development of viewers,” a press release reads.

Attendees are invited to judge the artwork. Winners will be recognized at a celebration day on March 30 at 11 a.m. in the Fred Rogers room, where family activities will be held.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held March 29 at 4 p.m. at Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, 102 Equity Drive in Greensburg.

The event is free, but online registration is required.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.