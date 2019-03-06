Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland shelter seeking donations after cats, dogs rescued from hotel parking lot

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 10:44 a.m
841727_web1_gtr-animalrescue
Humane Society of Westmoreland County Facebook page
The Humane Society of Westmoreland County assisted in the rescue of 15 cats and dogs that were found at an Allegheny County motel.

About an hour ago

The Humane Society of Westmoreland County is seeking donations for the care of 14 cats and two small dogs that were rescued Monday from vehicles parked at an Allegheny County hotel.

Society officials said in a Facebook post that the animals were picked up by Hoffman Kennels in Salem Township and then delivered to the Hempfield shelter on Tuesday.

“Hard to believe that animals could be kept in such conditions,” the post said with a few photo of the animals.

Fifteen cats and dogs were found Monday inside two vehicles parked at Comfort Inn & Suites on Gamma Drive amid below-freezing weather conditions, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Police were alerted to the animals by a hotel employee who overheard two female guests talk about them, the station reported. O’Hara Township police could not immediately be reached.

One cat was dead and a second feline died after the rescue, the shelter said. All of the animals received extensive treatment at the shelter.

“All animals were covered with fleas and suffered from dehydration,” the Facebook post said.

Donations can be made through the Facebook post, online or by mail to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, Pa. 15601.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

