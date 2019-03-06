Westmoreland shoppers unflapped by news 400 Family Dollars could close nationwide

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Jaded shoppers took the news in stride Wednesday when they heard that some 400 Family Dollar stores are slated to close nationwide.

“It seems like that’s all they do anymore is close stores,” said Cindy DeMann, referring to retailers in general. “I wouldn’t be happy about it.”

DeMann, of Greensburg, emerged from the Family Dollar on East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg carrying a bag of goodies for her pets.

“I come here mostly for pepperoni dog treats and cat litter. It’s cheaper here than at other places,” she said.

DeMann said she shops at the Greensburg location about once a week and “makes the rounds” of other dollar stores. “I go here for some things and there for other things,” she said.

At the Family Dollar on Route 31 in Donegal Township, Melissa Glowacki said a store closing wouldn’t cramp her style. She shops at the rural store about once a month.

“It’s just convenient. I do come here more (than other dollar stores),” she said, “but it wouldn’t affect me too much.”

Glowacki, of Stahlstown, said she shops there mostly for laundry detergent, milk and household items.

Compared to the Donegal store, which is within walking distance of a Dollar General, customer traffic at the Greensburg Shopping Center store was relatively brisk on Wednesday.

Dollar Tree Inc., which acquired Family Dollar in 2015, said on Wednesday that as many as 390 “underperforming” Family Dollar stores are targeted for closing in fiscal year 2019. It did not identify the stores or elaborate on a timetable for the closings.

“The company closed 84 underperforming stores in the fourth quarter (of 2018) — closing 37 more than originally planned for the year. In fiscal 2019, the company is seeking to obtain material rent concessions from landlords on underperforming stores,” the company said in a statement.

Without such concessions, the company expects to accelerate its pace of store closings.

As part of a “store optimization program,” Dollar Tree said it also plans to “re-banner” 200 Family Dollar stores under the Dollar Tree name. Dollar Tree stores are known for selling merchandise for $1 or less.

There are an estimated 37 Family Dollar stores within 25 miles of Greensburg in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, according to the Family Dollar website.

Company spokesman Randy Guiler could not be reached for comment.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .