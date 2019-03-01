Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Wind storm outages dwindling; some businesses restored Thursday | TribLIVE.com
Westmoreland

Wind storm outages dwindling; some businesses restored Thursday

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, March 1, 2019 12:51 p.m
821589_web1_gtr-WestmoWind001-022619
A crew from West Penn Power works to repair a power line along Bethel Church Road near Dogwood Lane in Unity Township, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

An estimated 121 West Penn Power customers in Westmoreland County remain without electricity, but most of them will have power by the end of the day on Friday, the utility said.

Most of the outages are leftovers from Sunday’s wind storm, although a few were added from an overnight weather event that dropped 2-5 inches of snow on the region.

Ligonier Township has the most outages, with 28 customers still without power, followed by Unity, Fairfield and Hempfield townships. A small cluster of outages in South Huntingdon will require a little more time, with restoration expected by 8 p.m. Saturday.

Some businesses on East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg and Hempfield did not have their power restored until Thursday night. Hillview Bowling Lanes, Primanti Bros. and Jaffre’s Restaurant spent most of the week in the dark but had power again by about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, managers said.

West Penn spokesman Todd Meyers said the largest outages are always addressed first. “By Wednesday, we cleared the last of the three-digit outages,” he said.

The wind storm downed trees, poles and wires, forced school cancellations and two-hour delays and kept emergency responders busy attempting to make repairs amid difficult conditions.

At one point, about 130,000 West Penn customers were affected.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Westmoreland
