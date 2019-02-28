Youngwood man appealing summary conviction he yelled at sheriff’s deputies

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Youngwood man who was convicted this month of summary disorderly conduct for yelling at Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies is appealing the decision.

Fredrick G. Brandt, 61, filed an appeal this week in the county Court of Common Pleas. He was found guilty of the offense during a Feb. 6 summary trial. A summary count of harassment was dismissed.

An appeal hearing has not been scheduled.

A sheriff’s deputy and three witnesses testified that Brandt yelled obscenities aggressively at a group of deputies who were looking for a fugitive Oct. 5 near his home and threatened to assault them.

Brandt testified that he raised his voice so the group could hear him. He testified that he tried to embarrass one of the deputies because he was upset about the deputy’s testimony three days earlier against Brandt’s girlfriend, Patricia Fritz, a former chief deputy sheriff.

Brandt was ordered to pay $260.25 in costs and fines.

Fritz also is appealing her harassment conviction. A deputy testified during her summary trial that Fritz pushed and poked him during an August union grievance hearing at the courthouse.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .