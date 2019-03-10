Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Youngwood water, sewer line work to begin in 2020

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Sunday, March 10, 2019 1:30 p.m
A $12 million construction project to relocate water and sewer lines in Youngwood is expected to begin next year.

Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has approved spending more than $5.1 million to move sewer lines under Route 119 as part of a PennDOT project to repair and resurface the three-mile section of roadway.

PennDOT required the utility lines to be replaced and relocated to ensure manhole covers and other obstructions are not along the heavy traffic areas that includes Third and Fourth streets in the borough, said authority manager Michael Kukura.

He said as much as 75 percent of the project cost could be repaid by PennDOT, although no firm commitment for the money has been finalized.

Authority board members also approved paying more than $661,000 for engineering work associated with the relocation of water lines under the same section of roadway.

Officials expect it will cost about $6 million to move the water lines, although that plans for that portion of the project has not been finalized.

The relocated sewer and water pipes will have to be completed before PennDOT is able to complete its road project.

Youngwood officials have said the Route 119 reconstruction project, which will cover the area between Burton Avenue and the access to Buncher Commerce Park, is expected to cost $20 million or more. Sidewalks also will be updated, with handicapped-accessible curb ramps.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

