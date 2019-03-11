Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Erie Brewing to buy Millcreek Brewing | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Erie Brewing to buy Millcreek Brewing

Erie Times-News
Erie Times-News | Monday, March 11, 2019 7:49 p.m

About an hour ago

Millcreek Brewing Co. in Millcreek Township will soon have a new owner.

The brewpub, owned by Craig Sheehan and Frank Kneidinger, is being sold as of March 31 and will become a new location of the Erie Brewing Co., according to Heidi Sheehan, business manager for Millcreek Brewing.

The business, located in in the former Sportsmen’s Club building, opened in November 2015.

The sale price of the business was not disclosed.

“We wanted this location to go to the next level and we knew that Erie Brewing could do that,” Heidi Sheehan said. “It was a great business, but in order to grow we needed someone who had the ability to move it forward.”

Erie Brewing moved in June 2017 from rented space in Erie’s Veshecco Industrial Park to a 20,000-square-foot brewery and brewpub on Knowledge Parkway at Station Road, near Interstate 90.

Rob Lowther, general manager and one of the owners of Erie Brewing, confirmed that his company has purchased the building and the assets of Millcreek Brewing.

“We have been looking for a westside location for the last couple years,” he said. “A mutual acquaintance put us together. The timing looked good for us and we put a deal together.”

Lowther said the business will likely be closed for about three months for renovations and should reopen in July. Brewing operations will be discontinued in Millcreek Township, he said.

Heidi Sheehan said she’s eager to see what new owners can do with the business.

“We think it’s a diamond in the rough,” she said. “It has potential.”


867577_web1_uKKSbIsc
Categories: Business | Wire stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.