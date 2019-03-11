Erie Brewing to buy Millcreek Brewing

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Millcreek Brewing Co. in Millcreek Township will soon have a new owner.

The brewpub, owned by Craig Sheehan and Frank Kneidinger, is being sold as of March 31 and will become a new location of the Erie Brewing Co., according to Heidi Sheehan, business manager for Millcreek Brewing.

The business, located in in the former Sportsmen’s Club building, opened in November 2015.

The sale price of the business was not disclosed.

“We wanted this location to go to the next level and we knew that Erie Brewing could do that,” Heidi Sheehan said. “It was a great business, but in order to grow we needed someone who had the ability to move it forward.”

Erie Brewing moved in June 2017 from rented space in Erie’s Veshecco Industrial Park to a 20,000-square-foot brewery and brewpub on Knowledge Parkway at Station Road, near Interstate 90.

Rob Lowther, general manager and one of the owners of Erie Brewing, confirmed that his company has purchased the building and the assets of Millcreek Brewing.

“We have been looking for a westside location for the last couple years,” he said. “A mutual acquaintance put us together. The timing looked good for us and we put a deal together.”

Lowther said the business will likely be closed for about three months for renovations and should reopen in July. Brewing operations will be discontinued in Millcreek Township, he said.

Heidi Sheehan said she’s eager to see what new owners can do with the business.

“We think it’s a diamond in the rough,” she said. “It has potential.”