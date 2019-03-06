Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
UK airline says female flight attendants can drop makeup | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

UK airline says female flight attendants can drop makeup

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 7:19 p.m
845112_web1_gtr-FlightAttendants-030719
Associated Press
A Virgin Atlantic Airways plane taxis in April 2018 at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.

About an hour ago

DALLAS — Britain’s Virgin Atlantic has dropped a requirement that female flight attendants wear makeup, joining other major carriers that have eased their dress and grooming requirements after complaints about turning female employees into sex objects.

Virgin Atlantic announced this week that female cabin crew members can skip the makeup. If they want to keep using lipstick and foundation, they must stick to an approved palette of shades.

An airline executive said the changes — which also include making it easier for women to pick pants over Virgin’s familiar red skirts — came after listening to employees.

“Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work,” Virgin Atlantic Executive Vice President Mark Anderson said in a statement.

Uniforms are standard for cabin crew on most airlines, but U.S. carriers have come a long way since Southwest famously dressed its flight attendants in hot pants during the 1970s.

Southwest’s current policy is typical: Long pants are a uniform option, and makeup isn’t required. If crew members wear makeup on the job, it “should be professional, conservative and complement the uniform and the employee’s complexion,” according to guidelines for flight attendants. Glitter and “eccentric” or “excessively bright” makeup colors and styles are expressly prohibited.

American Airlines tells its flight attendants that if they wear makeup, “it should be tasteful and complimentary to your professional image.”

United Airlines, JetBlue and Delta Air Lines said they don’t require makeup either.

There have been employee complaints against U.S. carriers over hair styles, with some employees believing they were victims of racial discrimination. Makeup, however, ceased being a major concern years ago.

“When I started, we had to go to makeup class — and men got the day off,” said Sara Nelson, a flight attendant since the mid-1990s and now president of the Association of Flight Attendants union. She said appearance standards at most U.S. carriers now treat men and women more equally.

Objectification of women is still an issue at U.S. carriers. Last year, Nelson’s union said its survey indicated that nearly two-thirds of U.S. flight attendants suffered harassment during their careers, ranging from suggestive comments to groping.

Last month, a separate union that represents American Airlines cabin crews objected to a video showing people dressed as flight attendants performing a musical number that suggested American uses sex appeal to attract high-paying passengers. The airline said it had no involvement in the skit.

Appearance standards are stricter for foreign carriers, particularly in the Middle East and Asia.

Some carriers including Malaysia-based AirAsia and Vietnam’s VietJet Air have been criticized for putting young female flight attendants in tight-fitting clothes or revealing outfits either on the job or in promotional videos.

Categories: Business | Wire stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.