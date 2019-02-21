Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
18 members of white supremacist prison gang indicted
U.S./World

18 members of white supremacist prison gang indicted

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Thursday, February 21, 2019
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment in Tulsa charges 18 members of a white supremacist prison gang with racketeering, drug conspiracy and kidnapping that resulted in at least six homicides since 2005.

The indictment unsealed Wednesday says the 18 are members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, described as a violent “whites only” gang based primarily in Oklahoma prisons.

The indictment alleges the gang members and 36 unindicted co-conspirators trafficked methamphetamine and marijuana, assaulted and kidnapped people to intimidate them, and killed rivals and at least one carjacking victim.

Defendants Randy Seaton, Richard Young, Michael Clinton and Brandy Simmons were arraigned Wednesday and each pleaded not guilty.

The indictment does not indicate if the charges are related to drug charges filed last week against alleged members of a white supremacist gang in Arkansas.

