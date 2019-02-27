Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
AAA study: Drivers are spending more time on the road | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

AAA study: Drivers are spending more time on the road

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 6:31 p.m
811379_web1_WEB-traffic

10 minutes ago

U.S. motorists are spending more time on the road these days, adding about 20 minutes per week of drive time since 2014, according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Released this week, the study compares results of two editions of the foundation’s American Driving Survey, from 2014-15 and 2016-17. It concludes that the average American driver’s daily time behind the wheel jumped during those years by more than 6 percent — from 48 minutes to 51 minutes.

“Several factors could be contributing to the increase in time spent behind the wheel, such as higher vehicle ownership and lower gas prices,” said Mark Sisson, vice president of insurance for Pittsburgh-based AAA East Central.

According to Hedges & Company, an Ohio-based automotive digital marketing and research agency, the number of registered vehicles in the United States grew from 252.6 million in 2014 to 276.1 million in 2018.

Other daily driving statistics have increased since 2014, the AAA Foundation study indicates. The number of miles driven has risen by more than 5 percent, from 29.9 to 31.5, and the number of trips is up by nearly 3 percent, from 2.16 to 2.22.

According to the study, motorists in the Northeast drive an average of 51.1 minutes per day, less than their counterparts in the West (58.9 minutes) but more than those in the South (49.9 minutes) or Midwest (44.5 minutes).

Drivers who are 75 or older average 8 minutes a day on the road, a 23 percent increase from 2014.

Men spend 19 percent more time behind the wheel and drive 27 percent more miles than women do, the study notes.

At more than 220 miles per week, Americans are driving an average of 11,498 miles in a year – roughly the same distance they would cover making two round trips between Washington, D.C., and San Francisco.

The U.S. driving population increased by 3.6 million, or about 1.6 percent, to 225.8 million. Of all the regions, only the Midwest saw a decrease in drivers, by 3 percent, the study indicates.

The AAA Foundation survey sampled 11,804 drivers on randomly selected days between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2017.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.