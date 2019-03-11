Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Agents seize $77 million of cocaine at New York-area port | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Agents seize $77 million of cocaine at New York-area port

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 11, 2019 3:09 p.m
AP
This Feb. 28, 2019 photo provided by U. S. Customs and Border Protection shows Customs agents unloading a truck containing 3,200 pounds of cocaine in 60 packages, where it was seized at the Port of New York/Newark, in Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. — Customs agents have seized the biggest shipment of cocaine recovered at the ports of New York and New Jersey in 25 years.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 3,200 pounds of the drug in 60 packages were seized at Port New York/Newark on Feb. 28. The street value is estimated at $77 million.

It’s the biggest cocaine seizure at the ports since 1994.

A Customs spokesman says the container was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.

Customs officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.

