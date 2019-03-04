Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Anonymous winner claiming $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Anonymous winner claiming $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 4, 2019 5:24 p.m
834009_web1_AP19063797336963
AP
In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, media, at left, record people entering the KC Mart in Simpsonville, S.C., after it was announced the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at the store. The South Carolina lottery says a single winner has stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Jackpot from a drawing last October. A lottery commission statement says the person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history has chosen to remain anonymous.

About an hour ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mystery surrounding the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from last October is partly over as lottery officials announced Monday that a South Carolina resident had stepped forward to claim the prize but elected to remain anonymous.

A lottery commission statement said the person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000. That’s the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history, it said.

“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize,” said Hogan Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director.

The winning ticket was sold between Oct. 20 and Oct. 23 of last year at a convenience store in Simpsonville, a suburb of the South Carolina city of Greenville.

For months, South Carolina residents had speculated on why the winner hadn’t stepped forward.

Some theorized that the winner was on the run from police and feared a background check if he or she won. Some thought the winner was so overwhelmed at seeing the winning numbers pop up that he or she died on the spot. Others speculated that the winning ticket had been purchased by an office pool and was now the subject of litigation.

The winner had until April 19 to claim the prize. The statement Monday gave no clue as to why the winner took his or her time to come forward.

The prize being claimed does come with other benefits for the state and the shop that sold it.

The KC Mart in Simpsonville will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket and the state will receive $61 million in income taxes from the winner, the commission said in the statement.

Categories: News | Top Stories | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.