App is ‘Yelp for conservatives’ looking for safe places to eat, sleep | TribLIVE.com
App is ‘Yelp for conservatives’ looking for safe places to eat, sleep

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:59 p.m
AP Photo/Butch Dill
In this Nov. 6, 2018, photo, a man wears a hat with President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan in Montgomery, Ala.

A young conservative activist is violently attacked on the University of California-Berkeley campus.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife are chased out of a fancy D.C. restaurant by anti-Trump protesters.

MAGA hat-wearing teenagers from Covington, Ky., are vilified on social media after a confrontation with protesters following the March for Life.

National Review and Fox News contributor Kat Timpf is chased out of a Brooklyn bar by a woman she doesn’t know.

Citing these and other examples, an Oklahoma businessman has developed an app, “63red Safe,” to help conservatives better navigate a hostile world. The app is being called “Yelp for conservatives.”

“The truth is, from a political standpoint … conservatives are under physical attack,” app founder Scott Wallace told the Washington Post. “The best way to describe it, to me, is there’s sort of a general unease among conservatives right now. And whether it’s real or imagined, I don’t know. … I want to call out those local businesses (where an attack has happened).”

A Trib reporter successfully downloaded the app but was unable to get the search function to work.

A note on the company’s website states, “We’re sorry! Our 63red Safe app is experiencing heavy traffic right now, and may not load correctly. Please be patient while we work to correct this. Thank you!”

Wallace told the Post that reviews will be crowdsourced and rely on “the honor and trustworthiness of the reviewers themselves,” much as Yelp does.

The app evaluates establishments based on four questions:

  • Does this business serve persons of every political belief?
  • Will this business protect its customers if they are attacked for political reasons?
  • Does this business allow legal concealed carry under this state’s laws?
  • Does this business avoid politics in its ads and social media postings?

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

