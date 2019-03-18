Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Apple refreshes iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model | TribLIVE.com
Apple refreshes iPad lineup, with larger entry-level model

Associated Press
Associated Press | Monday, March 18, 2019 10:23 a.m
Business Wire
The new iPad Air with support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard introduces high-end features and performance at a breakthrough price.
Business Wire
A major upgrade to the beloved iPad mini brings Apple Pencil support, Retina display and the A12 Bionic chip.

NEW YORK — Apple has unveiled a new iPad that’s thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet.

The new iPad Air will cost $499 and sport a screen that measures 10.5 inches diagonally. That compares with the standard, 9.7-inch iPad at $329.

Apple has a higher-end Pro model starting at $999. The new iPad Air has several features found in older Pro models, but not the latest. For instance, the iPad Air has a home button with a fingerprint sensor, while the latest Pro ditches that to make more room for the screen.

Apple is also refreshing its 7.9-inch iPad Mini.

