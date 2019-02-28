Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Arizona town bans phone use by drivers | TribLIVE.com
Arizona town bans phone use by drivers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:18 p.m
FLORENCE, Ariz. — A town in central Arizona has banned the use of phones while driving beginning in March.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Thursday that the Florence Town Council passed an ordinance on Feb. 19 prohibiting the use of “portable wireless communication devices” while behind the wheel. The ordinance takes effect 30 days after the vote.

Law enforcement officials, public safety personnel and drivers making calls to emergency services are exempt from the ban. Drivers caught breaking the regulation face a fine of up to $250.

The state is considering a ban on phone use while driving that could take effect in 2021. If the bill becomes state law, the town plans to rescind its ordinance to avoid conflicts.

