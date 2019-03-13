Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
As Brexit day nears, British lawmakers to vote on requesting delay from EU | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

As Brexit day nears, British lawmakers to vote on requesting delay from EU

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 6:56 p.m
877984_web1_877984-86055841155544a9a01a90e3d55e3ef1
AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Effigies of British politicians Prime Minister Theresa May (from right), Boris Johnson and Michael Give are displayed on a truck Wednesday, March 13, by anti-Brexit protesters outside the House of Parliament in London.

About an hour ago

LONDON — British lawmakers have gone on record saying they don’t want the U.K. to leave the European Union without a divorce agreement in place, increasing the odds that Brexit won’t take place as planned at the end of the month.

With an approaching deadline intensifying fears that economic and personal turmoil might follow a “no-deal” withdrawal by Britain, Parliament voted 321-278 Wednesday to rule out the possibility.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union noted the decision wasn’t legally binding. She offered the House of Commons another chance to try to stop the countdown by voting Thursday on whether to ask the EU for a delay.

A look at what might happen:

DELAY, DELAY, DELAY

Now that the House of Commons gave leaving the EU without an agreement a thumbs down, they are scheduled to vote again on the EU to delay Brexit by up to three months.

This option is likely to prove popular, since politicians on both sides of the Brexit debate fear time is running out to secure an orderly withdrawal by March 29.

Extending the timeframe for Brexit requires approval from all 27 remaining EU member countries. They have an opportunity to grant such a request at a March 21-22 summit in Brussels.

But the rest of the EU is reluctant to postpone Brexit beyond the late May elections for the EU’s legislature. The U.K. won’t be represented in the European Parliament after it quits the EU; its seats already have been given to other countries to fill in the elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron, one of the EU’s strongest supporters, said Wednesday that a request for a postponement would be considered, but not granted automatically.

Macron said the British government has “to explain to us what the point of it is, and in particular whether it adds anything.”

CONTINUING CRISIS

Whatever Parliament decides this week, it won’t end Britain’s Brexit crisis. Both lawmakers and the public remain split between backers of a clean break from the EU and those who favor continuing a close relationship, either through a post-Brexit trade deal or by reversing the June 2016 decision to leave.

May also is unwilling to abandon the hard-won deal with the EU on Britain’s withdrawal and future relationship with the bloc. Parliament voted it down twice, and May might try to put it to a third.

She told lawmakers after their Wednesday vote they are down to two choices: approving a withdrawal agreement in coming days and requesting a short delay to Brexit, or requesting a “much longer” extension from the EU in hopes of negotiating a new arrangement.

The prime minister warned that a long extension would mean Britain would have to take part in the European elections. May said the House of Commons had to “face up” to the consequences of the decisions it made.

Some think the only way forward is a snap election that could rearrange the forces in Parliament and break the political deadlock. May has ruled that out, but could come to see it as her only option.

And anti-Brexit campaigners haven’t abandoned efforts to secure a new referendum on whether to remain in the EU. The government opposes the idea, which at the moment also lacks majority support in Parliament.

However, the political calculus could change if the paralysis drags on. The opposition Labour Party has said it would support a second referendum if other options were exhausted.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.