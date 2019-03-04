California proposes phase out of single-use plastics by 2030

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

California, the state where most environmental trends begin, wants to phase out single-use plastic containers that are not recyclable or compostable such as plastic bags, water bottles, straws and most food packaging.

According to supporters, if the legislation passes, it could reduce the type of plastic polluting beaches and the oceans, according to MSNBC.

The makers of plastics apparently are interested in the move: “At the Plastics Industry Association, we believe uncollected plastics do not belong in our oceans or waterways,” Scott DeFife, vice president of governmental affairs for PIA, a D.C.-based trade association, said in an interview with MSNBC.

According to the news site, the American Chemistry Council, which represents leading makers of plastic resins, set a goal of recycling, reusing or recovering 100 percent of plastics by 2040. ACC also advocates 100 percent of plastic packaging be recyclable or recoverable by 2030.

“The proposed measure also would apply to polystyrene foam containers used for takeout meals as well as plastic detergent bottles. Assembly Bill 1080 would phase out the single-use plastics by 2030 and follows concerns about plastic debris going in oceans and on beaches,” according to MSNBC.

If the legislation becomes law, experts interviewed by MSNBC believe other states might follow. California became the first state with a single-use plastic bag ban in 2014, which the experts said caused at least four other states to pass similar measures.

