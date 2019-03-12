Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Cargo plane appears to have hit turbulence before February crash in Texas | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Cargo plane appears to have hit turbulence before February crash in Texas

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 1:20 p.m
870357_web1_797353-44f2bf00784848b9ac170976606fede9
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash site in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

About an hour ago

DALLAS — A Boeing 767 appears to have hit turbulence a minute before it dropped into a rapid descent and smashed into a Texas bay in February, killing all three people aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board says “small vertical accelerations” suggest Atlas Air Flight 3591 entered turbulence soon after the pilots had descended to avoid a band of precipitation as they approached a Houston airport.

Seconds after leveling off around 6,200 feet, the cargo plane’s engines surged to “maximum thrust” and it briefly pointed its nose 4 degrees up, according to flight data. The jet then rapidly swung to point 49 degrees downward and began its drop toward the muddy bay.

The NTSB does not give a reason for this sharp change in pitch, but says the plane’s stick shaker, which warns of an imminent engine stall, did not activate. That means it’s unlikely the pilots pointed the nose down to avoid stalling.

The federal agency previously said cockpit audio suggests the pilots lost control while passing over Trinity Bay, about 40 miles east of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

As the plane dropped, the agency says, it accelerated to 495 mph and gradually pulled up to a 20-degree descent.

The jet, which had been carrying cargo from Miami for Amazon and the US Postal Service, disintegrated upon impact with the shallow bay.

The NTSB says investigators found one of the plane’s engines and some landing gear west of the main debris field, which spread over 350 yards of the swampy area.

The tidal waters carried some parts of the plane and much of its cargo south, and some wreckage was recovered up to 20 miles from the crash site.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.