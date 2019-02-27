Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Coast Guard officer accused of plotting terrorist attack may face more than 30 years | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Coast Guard officer accused of plotting terrorist attack may face more than 30 years

The Washington Post
The Washington Post | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:32 p.m
813598_web1_AP19058782775664
U.S. District Court
This image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. The Coast Guard officer, accused of being a white supremacist who compiled a hit list of prominent Democrats, was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, on firearms and drug charges.

About an hour ago

A U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of planning a domestic terrorist attack illegally possessed silencers among the arsenal of weapons prosecutors contend he stockpiled for his plot, according to new court filings.

A federal grand jury indicted Christopher Hasson, 49, of Maryland, on Wednesday, adding two new charges related to unlawful possession of silencers to the drug and weapons counts he faced since his initial Feb. 15 arrest.

Two silencers Hasson had in his possession did not have serial numbers and had not been registered as required by law, the U.S. attorney’s office in Maryland said in announcing Hasson’s indictment. The indictment, which does not include terrorism-related counts, did not indicate why the silencers lacked serial numbers.

Hasson was taken into custody at work this month after a computer program the Coast Guard uses to search for insider threats flagged suspicious activity connected to him, federal authorities said. After executing a search warrant at his Silver Spring home and office, law enforcement uncovered a cache of weapons from the basement apartment Hasson lived in, prosecutors said; officers also found a spreadsheet of “traitors” and targets of politicians and media personalities he planned to attack.

Prosecutors say Hasson used his government computer to plot an assault, studying the writings of mass shooters and bombers and conducting internet searches on where to find politicians in the Washington area.

Hasson’s federal public defender, Julie Stelzig, argued at his detention hearing that the government’s accusations were “inflammatory” and that there was no indication he planned to carry out an attack. It is not a crime to have negative thoughts, Stelzig added.

In the same alleged plot, Hasson had been charged earlier with possession of firearms and ammunition by an unlawful user of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of tramadol, a painkiller.

Last week, a federal magistrate judge ordered Hasson detained so prosecutors could consider additional charges. Hasson’s next court hearing hasn’t been scheduled.

Prosecutors said Hasson faces up to 31 years in prison for the three weapons charges and tramadol possession if he is convicted.

Hasson has been in the Coast Guard for more than two decades and previously served in the Marine Corps and Army National Guard. His secret security clearance has been suspended, Coast Guard officials said.

In some of the writings found in his email, Hasson described himself as a “long time White Nationalist” and contemplated ways to incite violence and turmoil, according to court documents.

” … I can’t just strike to wound I must find a way to deliver a blow that cannot be shaken off,” court documents say Hasson wrote in a draft email found in the “deletions” subfolder of his computer.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.