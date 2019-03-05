Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Colorado plan to focus oil, gas rules on safety creates divide | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Colorado plan to focus oil, gas rules on safety creates divide

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:03 p.m
840730_web1_840730-8e0314cc4e3c4ffcb550e9e2a30fa48e
ap
Colorado Speaker of the House K.C. Becker, D-Boulder, makes a point during a rally inside the State Capitol in support of lawmakers’ plan to advance a bill to overhaul the state’s oil and gas regulations.
840730_web1_840730-e3df1e0152044435b0d79f68ce9288b3
ap
Frank Deshane of Brighton, Colo., takes part in a rally outside the state Capitol in Denver on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in opposition of lawmakers’ plan to advance a bill to overhaul the state’s oil and gas regulations.
840730_web1_840730-644029240a4e4bb89270116de033e846
ap
Leslie Robinson of Battlement Mesa, Colo., speaks during a rally inside the State Capitol Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in support of lawmakers’ plan to advance a bill to overhaul the state’s oil and gas regulations.
840730_web1_840730-6a83b634815746bc96de982a2d5a14cb
ap
Oil and gas company workers queue up to enter the State Capitol to speak at a hearing of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee after a rally Tuesday, March 5, 2019, outside the State Capitol in opposition of lawmakers’ plan to advance a bill to overhaul the state’s oil and gas regulations.
840730_web1_840730-d06774a68f6e4d028bcd3b6d1f4ddd85
ap
Audrey Carlson of Denver waves a placard during a rally outside the State Capitol Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in opposition of lawmakers’ plan to advance a bill to overhaul the state’s oil and gas regulations. ,
840730_web1_840730-8925a95dc0874b31b26edd1973dbcbdc
ap
Erin Martinez, the survivor of an explosion that killed her husband and brother and injured her in Firestone, Colo., waits to speak during a hearing of the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee Tuesday, March 5, 2019, inside the State Capitol in support of lawmakers’ plan to advance a bill to overhaul the state’s oil and gas regulations.

About an hour ago

DENVER — Supporters of a plan to overhaul Colorado’s oil and gas regulations told lawmakers Tuesday that the measure is a flexible, common-sense approach to dealing with frequent conflicts over health and safety.

Opponents said it goes too far and could lead to a virtual ban on drilling in some areas. A state Senate committee held the first hearing on legislation backed by majority Democrats that would dramatically change the way Colorado oversees the industry.

It would change the state’s top priority from promoting oil and gas to protecting human health and safety and would give local governments authority over the location of new wells, a power now held by state regulators.

Oil and gas drilling sparks frequent political and court battles in Colorado, particularly in the fast-growing communities north of Denver, which overlap the rich Wattenberg oil and gas field.

Tuesday’s hearing before the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee was the first of several before the sweeping measure gets final votes in both chambers. Opponents of the bill — including oil and gas field workers — and supporters held separate rallies before the hearing.

The hearing continued late Tuesday with hundreds of people signed up to testify either in person at the statehouse or via video link from a half-dozen sites around the state.

Senate Majority Leader Stephen Fenberg, one of the measure’s sponsors, told the committee that the proposal would set out a new mission for the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which regulates the industry, to protect people and the environment first, not promote energy production.

Jeff Robbins, acting director of the commission, said the agency already has some authority to protect health and safety but that the measure would do more.

“I think this legislation amplifies health and safety over and above where it is now,” he said.

Tracee Bentley, executive director of the Colorado Petroleum Council, told the committee that the measure goes too far.

“It all but guarantees the industry could not operate in certain jurisdictions,” she said. It would send a message that “Colorado is closed for business.”

Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer, whose county is in the heart of the Wattenberg field, accused Democratic lawmakers of ignoring officials in energy-producing regions when they wrote the proposal.

She said the last time Colorado significantly tightened oil and gas rules a decade ago, drilling in Weld County slowed to a crawl, property values plunged and thousands of jobs disappeared, both in oil and gas and in industries such as restaurants that depended on energy workers.

Democratic Sen. Mike Foote, a committee member, responded that a deep national recession caused the job losses, not regulation.

Erin Martinez, who survived a 2017 house explosion blamed on a leaking natural gas line, spoke in support of one provision in the measure that would require the state to publicly post the location of pipelines.

The blast killed her husband, Mark Martinez, and brother Joseph Irwin and destroyed the Martinez’s home in Firestone. Investigators said the gas came from a pipeline that was severed nearby.

If the couple had known the location of the line, they never would have bought the house, Erin Martinez said.

The far-reaching measure also would reorganize the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, reducing the number of industry representatives and adding commissioners with expertise in environmental protection and public health.

It would rewrite the rules for “forced pooling,” a process that allows an energy company to extract oil and gas owned by multiple parties — even those who object — and then distribute the profits among them.

Now, regulators can approve forced pooling requested by one party. The new legislation would require more than half the mineral owners to agree before regulators issue a force pooling order.

———

Associated Press writer James Anderson contributed to this report.

———

Follow Dan Elliott at http://twitter.com/DanElliottAP .

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.