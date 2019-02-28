Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Colorado, Rocky Mountain highs bring in billions through recreation pot sales
U.S./World

Colorado, Rocky Mountain highs bring in billions through recreation pot sales

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:11 p.m
817352_web1_web-marijuana5

46 minutes ago

Denver long ago laid title to being the Mile High City, but with more than $6 billion in retail sales of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in four years of legalized recreational marijuana in Colorado, the state’s capital city might now want to claim being at least a mile and half high.

A new report from the Colorado Department of Health showed statewide retail sales of cannabis topped $1.5 billion in 2018, with the majority of the sales coming from recreational marijuana, according to NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Pennsylvania auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who is advocating legalization of recreational marijuana in the Keystone State, might smile at that number. DePasquale estimated recreational marijuana would generate annual sales of about $1.6 billion a year in Pennsylvania, with $581 million in new tax revenue.

With Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, touring the state on listening tours to gauge public sentiment on recreational marijuana, could legislation be part of the package to plug the hole in the budget this summer?

Can you say “sin tax?”

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | World
