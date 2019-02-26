Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Crews rescue fat rat wedged in manhole | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Crews rescue fat rat wedged in manhole

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:41 p.m
805520_web1_ptr-TrappedRatagg-022719
Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar
A rat got stuck in a manhole in Germany. He had to be rescued by a professional team: Berufstierrettung Rhein Neckar.

46 minutes ago

Once upon a time (Sunday) … in a town far, far away (Germany) … there was a damsel in distress.

“She had a lot of winter flab and was stuck fast at her hip — there was no going forward or back,” animal rescuer Michael Sehr told local media, according to a report by the BBC.

She was a rat, a large one. Based on her size she was a parent, which would make her a dam(sel). She was stuck in a sewer manhole cover in Bensheim, Germany, in a story that’s brightened people’s day beyond the 40,000 residents and uncounted rats who call the town about 20 miles south of Mannheim home.

A fairly large rescue operation ensued after the rat was found and some questioned why the effort was spent to save the rodent.

“Even animals that are hated by many deserve respect,” Sehr said to those rat-haters, the BBC reported.

Watch the rescue:

The story could seemingly have been the creation of those famous German tale-spinners the Brother Grimm, but this story had a happy ending.

With the help of a full team of firefighters, the manhole cover was lifted and propped on wedges while Sehr managed to pop the rotund rat free.

She was released straight back into the sewer — but not before some close-up photographs were snapped.

And Twitter loved it:

She also could have a friend in New York (who doesn’t) in Pizza Rat.

Or this rat, who had a few too many.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.