DEA warns of scam phone calls after increase
U.S./World

DEA warns of scam phone calls after increase

Renatta Signorini
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 11:30 a.m
The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning Wednesday after an “alarming” rise in scam phone calls relating to the agency.

The phone calls involve a caller posing as a DEA agent or other law enforcement official threatening arrest for drug-related offenses or legal action over an exorbitant fine that doesn’t exist, according to a news release. Agency officials have received reports about such calls from DEA-registered practitioners and the general public.

Many of the calls have similar characteristics including: the use of fake or real names of agency officials, an urgent and aggressive tone, the demand of thousands of dollars through wire transfer or gift cards and the request for personal information or a medical practitioner’s DEA numbers.

Anyone who gets such a phone call should make an online report or call 877-792-2873.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

