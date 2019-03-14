Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:23 a.m
881078_web1_SmolletArrival
AP
Empire actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court Building for his hearing on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

About an hour ago

CHICAGO — “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has pleaded not guilty to the charges accusing him of lying to police about being attacked in downtown Chicago a few weeks ago.

The 36-year-old actor’s lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the plea Thursday on Smollett’s behalf after Judge Steven Watkins was assigned to oversee the case, including the trial. The next court date was scheduled for April 17.

Smollett is charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors allege that the actor, who is black and gay, hired two friends to help stage an attack on him in downtown Chicago early on the morning of Jan. 29. Police say Smollett told detectives that two masked men beat him while hurling racist and homophobic slurs, and that they poured an unknown substance on him and hung a noose around his neck before fleeing.

Smollett has denied staging the attack and maintains his innocence.

