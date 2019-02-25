Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Ex-campaign worker for Trump sues over unwanted kiss claim

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Monday, February 25, 2019 12:14 p.m
798843_web1_TrumpSOTU
AP
A former worker on President Trump’s 2016 campaign is suing him, claiming he grabbed her by the hand and kissed her during a meeting.

33 minutes ago

MIAMI — A former worker on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign claims in a lawsuit that he abruptly grabbed her by the hand and kissed her during a Florida meeting with staff and volunteers.

Alva Johnson contends in the federal lawsuit filed Monday that Trump made the unwanted advance in August 2016 in Tampa, Florida. She says he “grasped her hand and did not let go” and kissed her on the corner of her mouth as she turned slightly away.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Washington Post, seeks unspecified damages and an order preventing the president from “grabbing, kissing or otherwise assaulting or harassing women without prior express consent.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called Johnson’s allegations absurd and said other people who were there say it never happened.

Categories: News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.