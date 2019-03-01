Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ex-Vegas headliner faints at 20-year sentence in porn case | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Ex-Vegas headliner faints at 20-year sentence in porn case

Associated Press
Associated Press | Friday, March 1, 2019 6:35 a.m
820581_web1_820581-44736fb40cde45bea23fe45dc8b95bf1
AP
Magician Jan Rouven Fuechtener, seen here March 17, 2007, is a former Las Vegas Strip illusion show headliner. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined more than $500,000 in a federal child pornography case.

56 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS — A former Las Vegas illusion show headliner from Germany appeared to faint Thursday while being sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined more than $500,000 in a federal child pornography case.

Jan Rouven Fuechtener, 40, stiffened and fell backward over his chair after Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro rejected his apology and his attempt to say he derived no gratification from thousands of pornographic videos and images the FBI found in password-protected files on nine computers at a home dubbed the “fun house.”

Fuechtener recovered after a sip of water, without medical assistance. His attorneys, Russell Marsh and Sunethra Muralidhara, said later it wasn’t clear if he ever lost consciousness.

The judge branded Fuechtener a shameless liar and manipulator who dragged out his court proceedings “like a soap opera” and only regretted he got caught. She ordered Fuechtener to pay an additional $70,000 in restitution to victims identified in the videos.

“This is not acceptable, here or in Germany or anywhere,” the judge said, describing the videos as “not just children having sex, but sadistic violent acts.”

Earlier, prosecutor Elham Roohani sobbed as she recounted the “heart-wrenching screams” and “whimpers” of children forced into sex with adults on files she viewed preparing the criminal case.

Still, Navarro sentenced Fuechtener to less than the 23 years recommended by federal parole and probation officials and 30 years sought by prosecutors. The judge said Fuechtener might be 60 before he gets out of prison and will probably be deported back to Germany.

Fuechtener blamed his pornography collection on boredom, a methamphetamine habit and people he surrounded himself between his six shows a week at the Tropicana resort while his husband, Frank Dietmar Alfter, traveled around the world. The show closed following Fuechtener’s arrest in March 2016.

Alfter now lives in Germany. The house was sold in 2016 and Fuechtener deposited money in a trust account for fines and restitution.

Fuechtener stopped his trial before videos were aired publicly by pleading guilty in November 2016 to possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography.

He then spent years changing lawyers and trying to undo his plea, arguing that his trial attorneys misled him about his sentence.

The case arose after Fuechtener was identified in August 2014 as a child pornography collector using internet names including “Lars45,” ”LarsUSA22” and Lars Schmidt.

Categories: AandE | News | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.