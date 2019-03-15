Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Facebook removes video of New Zealand mosque shootings
U.S./World

Facebook removes video of New Zealand mosque shootings

Associated Press
Associated Press | Friday, March 15, 2019 8:12 a.m
AP
Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days,” as authorities detained four people and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack.

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Facebook says it has taken down a video of shootings at a New Zealand mosque and removed the alleged shooter’s accounts from its platforms after being alerted by police.

The man who allegedly carried out the shootings in Christchurch on Friday reportedly broadcast 17 minutes of the attack on a Facebook livestream.

Facebook New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick said in a statement that the company is “also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware.”

She said the company “will continue working directly with New Zealand Police as their response and investigation continues.”

Both YouTube owner Google and Twitter also say they’re working to remove video of the shootings from their sites.

