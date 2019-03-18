Federal tax refunds up, despite early reports to the contrary

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

With tax day looming a month away, the Washington Post has a good news-bad news report about tax refunds.

First the good news.

Although early reports suggested tax refunds were down anywhere from 8 to 16.8 percent in the first year of the new tax system, more recent reports show the average refund is actually up slightly. As of March 1, federal tax refunds averaged $3,068, compared to an average of $3,046 from the same period last year.

The Internal Revenue Service reported early filers already have collected $142 billion in refunds this year.

Now the depressing news.

The IRS says it is sitting on $1.4 billion owed to 1.2 million taxpayers who have yet to file their 2015 tax returns. The average potential refund owed those non-filers: $879.

Non-filers will have to hustle to claim that bounty. Taxpayers typically have three years to claim a refund. Any 2015 refunds not claimed by this year’s filing deadline defaults to the U.S. Treasury.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .