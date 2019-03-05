Fire destroyed a W.Va. church; not a single Bible was burned

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Call it a miracle.

Or you could call it an incredibly, amazingly outstanding stroke of luck.

But miracle somehow seems much more appropriate here.

In the early morning of March 3, a fire was raging at Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, W.Va. The Coal City Fire Department joined the fight along with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

Coal City posted on their Facebook page that the fire was so hot that, at one point, firefighters had to back out of the structure.

“In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes,” the post read.

However, when the flames were out and firefighters went in, they found all of the Bibles intact. And, as they posted, “not a single cross was harmed.”

Moreover, Coal City noted in its post, “Not a single firefighter was hurt!”

The post generated more than 3,000 comments and has been shared more than 34,000 times. Readers shared their experiences of miraculous survivals.

Reader Dean Vandall wrote, “Out of every structure fire I have responded to in the past 20 years, not one Bible has burned, they might have smoke damage or charred around the edges but you could still read every page. … It just goes to show that God’s word is more powerful than the devil’s fire and fury no matter how hot it gets.”

Erin Hoover responded that, while responding to the Flight 93 tragedy in Shanksville, Somerset County, she and others “found wallets and papers, blowing in the wind, that were charred and burnt. Un readable. We did however, find a Bible. Untouched. Completely readable.”

Sharon Lackey shared, “When our house burned in Texas I had the family Bible laying on dad’s army trunk that he carried around the world doing his tours of duty. The top of the trunk burned a hole through the top where the Bible was laying and it didn’t damage the Bible in any way. I still have both the trunk and the Bible.”

Ken Rainey wrote, “This happened to mom in her apartment who was fast asleep while the whole complex was on fire and the entire attic above her apartment was burning. Firefighters had to break in to save her. Total destruction to her apartment except for her Bible.”

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .