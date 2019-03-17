Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Flash floods, slides in eastern Indonesia kill at least 50
U.S./World

Flash floods, slides in eastern Indonesia kill at least 50

Associated Press
Associated Press | Sunday, March 17, 2019

JAYAPURA, Indonesia — A disaster official said days of torrential downpours have triggered flash floods and mudslides in mountainside villages in Indonesia’s easternmost province, killing at least 50 people and injuring 59 others.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the disasters in Papua province’s Jayapura district submerged hundreds of houses in neck-high water and mud. They also destroyed roads and bridges, hampering rescue efforts.

He said 50 bodies had been pulled from the mud and wreckage of crumpled homes by Sunday, and another 59 people were hospitalized, many with broken bones.

The dead included three children who drowned after the floods began late Saturday.

He said the number of dead will likely increase since many affected areas have not been reached.

More than 4,000 people are in temporary shelters.

