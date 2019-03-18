Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Get a 3-story home in Italy for only $66 | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Get a 3-story home in Italy for only $66

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Monday, March 18, 2019 3:50 p.m
This three-story home in Italy is being raffled off. Each entry is $66.

Do you have dreams of packing it all up and getting away to a romantic setting in Italy?

Have we got a house for you. And, it would only cost you $66.

That’s if you are lucky enough to win it.

A British couple, Jim and Lea Abbott, are raffling off the home. And there’s only 6,000 tickets being sold. Each ticket is 50 pounds ($66 U.S. dollars).

It’s a pretty good deal for a home valued at $282,000.

The three-story, three-bedroom house is located in rural Abruzzo, east of Rome in central Italy. The home comes with some pretty nifty features, including a garden terrace, a cave-style bathroom, and an original stone staircase.

The owner says the home has been rented regularly throughout the year on AirBnB for a few years, with plenty of interest. He says it can continue to be rented out, with a couple able to manage it for you.

Why a raffle?

“We have tried to sell the house via the usual means, using knowledgeable local and international agents, but the market has been quiet and, despite some expensive advertising, there have been no serious takers,” says Abbott on a website promoting the raffle. “The house was even featured on the BBC’s ‘Escape to the Continent’ (season 1, episode 8), but the couple chose somewhere else in the end. As such, we’ve decided to run this competition so one lucky winner will get the keys to this gorgeous house in Italy.”

Abbott told The Local Italy, “People loved the house because in this particular area it’s almost impossible to find a detached house with a garden near the historical centre of the village. So it was getting a lot of interest, but people just weren’t going any further than that.”

The home is in Carapelle Calvisio, about 18 miles from the Abruzzo capital of L’Aquila, just on the edge of the Gran Sasso National Park.

First prize also includes all notary costs, car rental and flights from anywhere in Europe.

In order to claim the raffle a success, Abbott says he needs to sell at least 4,000 tickets. So far, he’s sold more than 3,000.

And, even if you don’t come away with the deed to the home, there is a second-prize winner (getting $13,270), and five third-prize winners — who get a hamper of with food and wine from Abruzzo.

The contest runs through Sept. 30 or until all 6,000 slots are gone. The winner is set to be picked at the end of October.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: News | World | Travel
