Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
GOP senator says he’s fed up with Trump’s attacks on McCain | TribLIVE.com
Witness: After shooting Rose, Rosfeld said, ‘I don’t know why I fired’
U.S./World

GOP senator says he’s fed up with Trump’s attacks on McCain

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:50 a.m
908354_web1_908354-f0d8c7c3a9044edaac198cddc98ebf01
AP
In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., leads a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Isakson says that he’s had enough of President Donald Trump’s personal attacks on the late John McCain and that “the country deserves better.” Isakson is quoted as telling The Bulwark conservative news and opinion website that “nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.” Trump says he was “never a fan” of McCain, who served in the Vietnam War and as an Arizona senator and died last year.
908354_web1_908354-2d2629b9a2a1446b930b77b638fdd618
AP
In this Nov. 3, 208 file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. speaks at a rally outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. President Donald Trump is not backing down from his longstanding criticism of the late Sen. John McCain. Trump declared Tuesday at the White House: “I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be.” Trump drew criticism over the weekend for tweeting insults at McCain, a Vietnam war hero, Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential candidate who died last year of brain cancer.

About an hour ago

WASHINGTON — A Republican senator says that he’s had enough of President Donald Trump’s personal attacks on the late John McCain and that “the country deserves better.”

Johnny Isakson of Georgia is quoted Wednesday as telling The Bulwark conservative news and opinion website that “nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.”

McCain served in the Vietnam War and died of brain cancer last year. As an Arizona senator he was a Trump foe.

Trump has escalated his feud with McCain in recent days, saying he was “never a fan” of the former GOP presidential candidate and “never will be.” Over the weekend, Trump renewed his long-running grievances in some caustic tweets.

McCain’s daughter Meghan McCain called Trump’s life “pathetic.”

Categories: News | Politics Election | World
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.