Grand Canyon National Park’s 1st female leader is resigning | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Grand Canyon National Park’s 1st female leader is resigning

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:27 p.m
Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Christine Lehnertz has not returned to her job nearly a month after being cleared of accusations she created a hostile work environment, improperly disciplined an employee and wasted park resources.
The Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter near Tusayan, Ariz.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The first female superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park is resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.

Christine Lehnertz is the park’s first openly gay, female superintendent and the second consecutive Grand Canyon chief to leave under pressure.

She started the job in August 2016, tasked with changing what investigators said was a pervasive culture of sexual harassment in the now-defunct river district.

Christine Lehnertz notified the National Park Service on Thursday of her resignation.

It comes after she was cleared of allegations she created a hostile work environment and wasted park resources.

Attorney Kevin Evans says he was concerned about Lehnertz’s safety over what he called “baseless and defamatory accusations.”

Categories: News | World
