Great horned owl battles red-tailed hawk over nest, guess who wins?

It’s not surprising which bird won the battle over a nest in San Francisco earlier this month as evidenced by live webcam footage showing the clash between a red-tailed hawk and a great horned owl.

The “Presidio Raptor Cam” documented a red-tailed hawk family last year successfully raising their young in a nest high in a eucalyptus tree, according to the San Francisco Examiner. The hawks left the nest as they usually do after the young fledged.

However, this year, Great-horned owls, which nest earlier than the hawks, took over the nest and are currently incubating two eggs, according to the Examiner.

But one of the hawks returned home recently and tried to reclaim its nest — unsuccessfully.

The webcam caught all of the action of the battle for possession of the nest on Feb. 2, according to a report from Fox 13 News in San Francisco.

Watch:

