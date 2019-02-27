Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Great horned owl battles red-tailed hawk over nest, guess who wins? | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Great horned owl battles red-tailed hawk over nest, guess who wins?

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:17 a.m

About an hour ago

It’s not surprising which bird won the battle over a nest in San Francisco earlier this month as evidenced by live webcam footage showing the clash between a red-tailed hawk and a great horned owl.

The “Presidio Raptor Cam” documented a red-tailed hawk family last year successfully raising their young in a nest high in a eucalyptus tree, according to the San Francisco Examiner. The hawks left the nest as they usually do after the young fledged.

However, this year, Great-horned owls, which nest earlier than the hawks, took over the nest and are currently incubating two eggs, according to the Examiner.

But one of the hawks returned home recently and tried to reclaim its nest — unsuccessfully.

The webcam caught all of the action of the battle for possession of the nest on Feb. 2, according to a report from Fox 13 News in San Francisco.

Watch:

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


Courtesy of Presidio Raptor Cam
A hawk tries to reclaim its nest from a great-horned owl in San Francisco.
News | World
