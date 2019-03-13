Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Guard won’t be charged in shooting outside LA synagogue | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World

Guard won’t be charged in shooting outside LA synagogue

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:32 p.m
Zhoie Perez, 45, a transgender free speech activist with a following in the thousands, was shot Thursday outside the Etz Jacob synagogue.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles prosecutors say they won’t charge a synagogue security guard accused of shooting a person who was recording video of the building.

The Los Angeles Times reports the announcement Thursday came as the woman who was shot filed a civil lawsuit against the guard and his employer.

Edduin Zelayagrunfeld was arrested last month after the shooting outside the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School.

Prosecutors said they wouldn’t be able to prove he wasn’t acting in self-defense.

The victim described the wound as deep graze to one leg. She is Zhoie Perez, a self-described First Amendment “auditor” who pushes the bounds of her rights in public spaces and posts videos to YouTube.

Her lawsuit alleges assault and discrimination. The guard and the synagogue didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Categories: News | World
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.