Happy birthday! Trump's youngest son, Barron, turns 13
Witness: After shooting Rose, Rosfeld said, 'I don't know why I fired'
U.S./World

Happy birthday! Trump’s youngest son, Barron, turns 13

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:56 a.m
In this March 8, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, walk from Marine One to board Air Force One, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. The White House has a teenager as a resident once again. President Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron, turned 13 on Wednesday. Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, are spending the break at their home in Palm Beach, Florida. The president was in Washington with plans for a day trip to Ohio.

WASHINGTON — A teenager is calling the White House home again.

President Donald Trump’s youngest child, Barron, turned 13 on Wednesday, the first day of spring break at the Maryland private school where he’s a seventh-grader.

Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, are keeping to tradition and spending the break at their Palm Beach, Florida, home.

The Republican president was in Washington with plans for a trip to Ohio later Wednesday.

There’s no word on plans for a birthday celebration for Barron, whose full name is Barron William Trump. But the first lady tweeted a photo of a gold-tone Mylar balloon in the shape of “13” and a caption that said “Happy Birthday BWT” followed by three hearts.

President Barack Obama’s daughters, Malia and Sasha, also turned 13 in the White House.

