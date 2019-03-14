Hate crimes unit investigates Ginsburg poster graffiti
NEW YORK — New York Police Department’s hate crimes unit is investigating after a poster of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was defaced with a swastika and an anti-Semitic insult.
WNBC says a straphanger tweeted a photo of the defaced poster on a Brooklyn subway platform to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and police.
“DIE JEW” was written across her forehead and glasses. There was a swastika over her mouth.
The NYPD said on Twitter: “There is no room for hate in NYC.”
Subway officials say the graffiti had been removed.
The poster advertises a book about Ginsburg.
Following up with an update: that offensive imagery was reported yesterday, and our crews removed it immediately after NYPD had collected evidence for its investigation. Again, we regret that our customers were exposed to this hate speech, and thank you for notifying us. ^JLP pic.twitter.com/KlZkERBD6k
— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 13, 2019